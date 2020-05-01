John Cena Pays Tribute to Rishi Kapoor, Posts Picture of Deceased Star on Social Media

John Cena and Rishi Kapoor (Photo Credits: Twitter)

WWE star John Cena has posted a picture of Rishi Kapoor who passed away yesterday in Mumbai. The deceased star ended his battle with cancer and left for the heavenly abode leaving all his fan teary-eyed. Tributes for the veteran actor poured in from all sides. This also included WWE Star John Cena who took to social media and posted a picture of the late actor. John Cena has no particular connection with Bollywood but he does keep on posting pictures of Indian stars. Chennai Super Kings Posts Heartfelt Tribute to Rishi Kapoor, Says ‘Bobby Leaves Bollywood Poorer’ (Read Tweets).

Prior to this, he had posted pictures of Indian stars like Virat Kohli, Sachin Tendulkar, Kapil Dev and a few others. The snap posted by John Cena had no caption but the smiling picture of Rishi Kapoor said it all. Prime Minister of India Narendra Modi had also posted a tweet after he got to know about the demise of the ‘Chandni’ actor. For now, check out John Cena’s post:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by John Cena (@johncena) on Apr 30, 2020 at 4:13am PDT

Rishi Kapoor breathed his last breath at 8.45 AM IST around his loved ones. Ranbir and Neetu Kapoor were around him when he passed away at the hospital. Post his death the family issued a statement and said that he had a peaceful death. The family further urged the fans to remember the late actor with a smile on their faces instead of tears as that's the only way would like to be remembered. His final rites were conducted in the absence of Ridhima Kapoor who lives in Delhi.