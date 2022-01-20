Bengaluru Bulls and Bengal Warriors face off against each other in the latest round of Pro Kabaddi League 2021-22 fixtures. The PKL Season 8 clash will be played at the Sheraton Grand Stadium in Whitefield, Bengaluru on January 20, 2022 (Thursday) at 08:30 PM IST as both teams look to register maximum points. Meanwhile, fans searching for Bengaluru Bulls vs Bengal Warriors, PKL 2021-22 live streaming details can scroll down below. PKL 2021 Full Schedule For Free PDF Download Online: Time Table With Date & Match Time In IST, Venue Details, Fixtures of Pro Kabaddi League Season 8.

Both the teams have endured contrasting campaigns so far and find themselves on the opposite ends of the team standings. Bengaluru Bulls sit third on the points table and can go to the top if they manage to register a win from the encounter. Meanwhile, Bengal Warriors and can move into the top four if they get the better of their opponents.

Where To Watch Bengaluru Bulls vs Bengal Warriors, PKL 2021-22 Live Telecast on TV?

Star Network are the official broadcasters of PKL 2021-22 in India and will telecast the games on its channels. So fans can tune into the Star Sports 2, Star Sports 2 HD to catch the live action of Bengaluru Bulls vs Bengal Warriors, on their TV sets. Fans can also watch the game on Sports Networks 1 Hindi SD/HD to get the commentary in Hindi.

How To Watch Live Online Streaming of Bengaluru Bulls vs Bengal Warriors, PKL 2021-22?

Disney+Hotstar, the official OTT platform of Star Network will provide the live streaming of all PKL 2021-22 matches in India. So fans can log in to the Disney+Hotstar app or website to catch Bengaluru Bulls vs Bengal Warriors, live online streaming.

