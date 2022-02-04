Dabang Delhi and Bengaluru Bulls face off against each other in the Pro Kabaddi League 2021-22 on Friday, February 04. The match will be played at the Sheraton Grand Stadium in Whitefield, Bengaluru and the game has a scheduled start time of 08:30 pm IST (Indian Standard Time). Meanwhile, if you are looking for Dabang Delhi vs Bengaluru Bulls, 2021-22 PKL live streaming online and live TV telecast you can scroll below. PKL 2021 Full Schedule For Free PDF Download Online: Time Table With Date & Match Time In IST, Venue Details, Fixtures of Pro Kabaddi League Season 8.

It is a battle of table topper! Dabang Delhi will look to continue their dominance on the PKL 2021-22 points table as they eye their tenth win of the season. Their opponents for the night- Bengaluru Bulls- are placed second on the team standings.

Where To Watch Dabang Delhi vs Bengaluru Bulls, PKL 2021-22 Live Telecast on TV?

Star Network are the official broadcasters of PKL 2021-22 in India and will telecast the games on its channels. So fans can tune into the Star Sports 2, Star Sports 2 HD to catch the live action of Dabang Delhi vs Bengaluru Bulls on their TV sets. Fans can also watch the game on Star Sports 1 Hindi/HD and other regional channels.

How To Watch Live Online Streaming of Dabang Delhi vs Bengaluru Bulls, PKL 2021-22?

Disney+ Hotstar, the official OTT platform of Star Network will provide the live streaming of all PKL 2021-22 matches in India. So fans can log in to the Disney+Hotstar app or website to catch Dabang Delhi vs Bengaluru Bulls live online streaming.

