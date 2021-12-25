Patna Pirates will take on UP Yoddha in the latest round of Pro Kabaddi League Season 8 fixtures. The clash will be played at the Sheraton Grand Stadium in Whitefield Bengaluru on December 25, 2021 (Saturday) and has a start time of 07:30 PM IST (Indian Standard Time). Both teams have made contrasting starts but will be aiming for a win from the encounter. Meanwhile, fans searching for Patna Pirates vs UP Yoddha, PKL 2021-22 live streaming details can scroll down below. PKL 2021 Full Schedule For Free PDF Download Online: Time Table With Date & Match Time In IST, Venue Details, Fixtures of Pro Kabaddi League Season 8.

Patna Pirates started their season on a positive note as they edged past Haryana Steelers in a close encounter. The former champions will be aiming to build on that performance and extend the winning start. Meanwhile, UP Yoddha had a contrasting start as they lost to Bengal Warriors in a close match but will be hoping to put that result behind them and get their first win of the new campaign.

Where To Watch Patna Pirates vs UP Yoddha, PKL 2021-22 Live Telecast on TV?

Star Network are the official broadcasters of PKL 2021-22 in India and will telecast the games on its channels. So fans can tune into the Star Sports 2, Star Sports 2 HD to catch the live action of Patna Pirates vs UP Yoddha on their TV sets. Fans can also watch the game on Sports Networks 1 Hindi SD/HD to get the commentary in Hindi.

How To Watch Live Online Streaming of Patna Pirates vs UP Yoddha, PKL 2021-22?

Disney+Hotstar, the official OTT platform of Star Network will provide the live streaming of all PKL 2021-22 matches in India. So fans can log in to the Dinsey+Hotstar app or website to catch Patna Pirates vs UP Yoddha live online streaming.

