Bengal Warriors would return to action in the Pro Kabaddi League 2021-22 when they face Puneri Paltan on Sunday, January 9. The match would be played at the Sheraton Grand Whitefield Hotel and Convention Center in Bengaluru and is scheduled to start at 7:30 pm IST. Both sides are heading into this clash with defeats in their last matches. Bengal Warriors lost 37-41 to Haryana Steelers in their previous encounter, which was on Friday. Puneri Paltan on the other hand faced a 31-26 loss to Jaipur Pink Panthers. The defending champions currently find themselves at the eighth spot on the PKL 2021-22 points table and they need to start winning consistently in order to challenge for the title once again. PKL 2021 Full Schedule For Free PDF Download Online: Time Table With Date & Match Time In IST, Venue Details, Fixtures of Pro Kabaddi League Season 8.

Puneri Paltan on the other hand, too have had a disappointing campaign so far with only two victories in seven matches. With 11 points, they are 11th on the points table. Let us take a look at the live streaming details of the match.

Where To Watch Puneri Paltan vs Bengal Warriors, PKL 2021-22 Live Telecast on TV?

Star Network are the official broadcasters of PKL 2021-22 in India and will telecast the games on its channels. So fans can tune into the Star Sports 2, Star Sports 2 HD to catch the live action of Puneri Paltan vs Bengal Warriors on their TV sets. Fans can also watch the game on Sports Networks 1 Hindi SD/HD to get the commentary in Hindi.

How To Watch Live Online Streaming of Puneri Paltan vs Bengal Warriors, PKL 2021-22?

Disney+Hotstar, the official OTT platform of Star Network will provide the live streaming of all PKL 2021-22 matches in India. So fans can log in to the Disney+Hotstar app or website to catch Puneri Paltan vs Bengal Warriors live online streaming.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jan 09, 2022 04:59 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).