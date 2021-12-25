Puneri Paltan will take on Telugu Titans in the latest round of Pro Kabaddi League Season 8 fixtures. The clash will be played at the Sheraton Grand Stadium in Whitefield Bengaluru on December 25, 2021 (Saturday) and has a start time of 08:30 PM IST (Indian Standard Time). Both teams will be aiming to register their first win. Meanwhile, fans searching for Puneri Paltan vs Telugu Titans, PKL 2021-22 live streaming details can scroll down below. PKL 2021 Full Schedule For Free PDF Download Online: Time Table With Date & Match Time In IST, Venue Details, Fixtures of Pro Kabaddi League Season 8.

Telugu Titans had a decent start to their campaign as they and Tamil Thalaivas played out a draw however, the titans will be aiming to better that result and register their first win of the season. Meanwhile, Puneri Paltan were humbled by Dabang Delhi in their opening encounter and find themselves at the bottom of the points table, something they will be hoping to change.

