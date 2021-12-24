Tamil Thailavas and Bengaluru Bulls face-off in the second game of Friday, December 24 in the Pro Kabaddi League 2021-22. The match, which begins at 8:30 pm IST, would be played at the Sheraton Grand Stadium in Whitefield, Bengaluru. Tamil Thalaivas played out a draw against Telugu Titans in their last match and they would aim to have their first win of the season as they face Bengaluru Bulls, who were beaten in the tournament's opening match by U Mumba. Both sides are yet to experience a victory in their first matches and hence, there would be, expectedly an additional element of motivation from both ends. PKL 2021 Full Schedule For Free PDF Download Online: Time Table With Date & Match Time In IST, Venue Details, Fixtures of Pro Kabaddi League Season 8

Tamil Thalaivas need to be more careful of their performance as they were on course to facing a defeat at the hands of the Telugu Titans but they managed to comeback and draw the game. Bengaluru on the other hand, would like to work on their defense and ensure that lapses don't happen in this match.

Where To Watch Tamil Thalaivas vs Bengaluru Bulls, PKL 2021-22 Live Telecast on TV?

Star Network are the official broadcasters of PKL 2021-22 in India and will telecast the games on its channels. So fans can tune into the Star Sports 2, Star Sports 2 HD to catch the live action of Tamil Thalaivas vs Bengaluru Bulls on their TV sets. Fans can also watch the game on Sports Networks 1 Hindi SD/HD to get the commentary in Hindi.

How To Watch Live Online Streaming of Tamil Thalaivas vs Bengaluru Bulls, PKL 2021-22?

Disney+Hotstar, the official OTT platform of Star Network will provide the live streaming of all PKL 2021-22 matches in India. So fans can log in to the Dinsey+Hotstar app or website to catch Tamil Thalaivas vs Bengaluru Bulls live online streaming.

