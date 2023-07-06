There is no doubt that Pro Kabaddi League (PKL) is among the most popular sports leagues in India, and its player auction is generally more popular than any other. This season, teams will have an additional purse of around 5 crores to spend on players, which is increased from 4.4 crores last year. The player auction for the PKL Season 10 will undoubtedly be a contentious affair. There will be competitive bidding for the best players as teams attempt to assemble their rosters for the PKL Season 10. Pro Kabaddi League Organisers Plan to Launch Women's Kabaddi League.

When is PKL Auction? Know Time and date in IST of the event?

Mumbai will host the auction on September 8 and 9, 2023. Kabaddi's biggest names will be auctioned off at the auction, including more than 500 players. Time of the PKL auction has not been announced yet.

Pro Kabaddi League (PKL) Bidding Process

There will be four player categories available at the forthcoming Pro Kabaddi League (PKL) Season 10 player auction: A, B, C, and D. Players will be categorised into these groups depending on their prior experience and abilities, both domestically and internationally.

The players in Category A will be the most skilled and seasoned in the globe. The starting fee for these players would be INR 30 lakh. Players in Category B will be a little less experienced, with a starting bid of INR 20 lakh. Players who are still honing their skills would fall under Category C, with a basic fee of INR 13 lakh. With a starting price of INR 9 lakh, Category D is reserved for the players with the least experience.

Along with the four categories, there will be three positions for participants to fill: Defenders, Raiders, and All-Rounders. The Season 10 Player Pool also includes the 24 athletes representing the two finalist teams of the Khelo India University Games 2023.

Pro Kabaddi League (PKL) Retention Procedure

According to league rules, the PKL teams also have the option of keeping players from their own PKL Season 9 squads. Each PKL season, the franchises are permitted to retain up to six players who fall under the categorization of Elite Retained Players. Throughout the two-day auction procedure in Mumbai, the players from the pool of more than 500 players who weren't kept by the teams will be put up for bid.

