13 Dec, 08:09 (IST) Real Madrid Beat Atletico Madrid 2-0 To Close Gap At Top of the Table Real Madrid closed the gap at the top of the points table after defeating rivals Atletico Madrid 2-0 in the season's first Madrid derby. Casemiro and a Jan Oblak's own goal were enough to give the Los Blancos all three points from the game. Diego Simeone's team are still top of the table.

Sports action will continue on Sunday with latest score updates, news and social media updates. India is playing its second practice match against Australia A and on stumps day two India were leading by 472 runs after Hanuma Vihari and Rishabh Pant scored century each. Also action in New Zealand vs West Indies 2nd Test will continue with visitors struggling on 124 for eight in response to New Zealand’s 460 in the first innings. Rishabh Pant Scores Quick-Fire Century in Practice Match Against Australia A, Netizens Heap Praises on the Southpaw.

In football, we will witness double-header in the Indian Super League 2020-21. NorthEast United will take on Chennaiyin FC while Bengaluru FC will face Kerala Blasters. The action will continue in La Liga, English Premier League, and Italian Serie A. Indian Super League 2020–21 Points Table Updated.

Also in cricket, Lanka Premier League 2020 Colombo Kings will take on Galle Gladiators in the first semi final at the Mahinda Rajapaksa International Stadium in Hambantota.