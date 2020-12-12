Rishabh Pant went back to his prime in the second practice match against Australia A and scored a quick-fire century. Facing the likes of Sean Abbott and Mitchell Swepson, the southpaw attacked the bowlers from the outset and reached the three-figure mark off just 72 balls. Although Pant’s blitzes are great signs for the visitors, the 23-year-old has indeed increased the Indian team management’s headache. Earlier, veteran wicket-keeper Wriddhiman Saha was all but likely to keep wickets in the first Test match in Adelaide. However, Pant’s brutal hitting will be hard to ignore for skipper Virat Kohli. Rishabh Pant Registers Quick-Fire Century in Practice Match Against Australia A.

The left-handed batsman – who scored just five runs in the first innings – came out to bat with India’s scorecard reading 239/4. He backed his natural game and looked comfortable against the tricky pink ball. Pant formed a formidable partnership with Hanuma Vihari, and the duo toiled the Aussie bowlers. While Vihari showed great resilience, the youngster was aggressive as fours and sixes were raining all over the park. He, in fact, smashed Jack Wildermuth for 22 runs in the last over of the Day. Netizens were highly impressed by Pant’s performance, and they hailed him from head to toe. Jasprit Bumrah Has a Lesson for All of Us Following His Maiden First-Class Fifty.

Cracking Century!!

💯 A cracking first-class century from @RishabhPant17 in just 73 balls at the SCG. He smashes 22 off the final over to bring up his 100. 9x4 6x6. BOOM. pic.twitter.com/Mg3M1WBYlg — BCCI (@BCCI) December 12, 2020

Great Hitting In Final Overs!!

Delhi Capitals Congratulate!!

Pant doing Pant things 🔥@RishabhPant17 is playing a smashing innings vs 🇦🇺 A, scoring 70 in 60 balls and still going strong ✨#AUSvIND https://t.co/LnkrMS2V1t — Delhi Capitals (@DelhiCapitals) December 12, 2020

Pant's Spot Final In Playing XI!!

Rishabh Pant just scored a 70 ball ton. I think that would be enough for Kohli to go with him in the first test as he could get those valuable quick runs when the team would look for a declaration.#INDAvsAUSA pic.twitter.com/hCkqmbgbuZ — Abhishek Ghosh (@evilenuff) December 12, 2020

This Was Coming!!

*Rishabh Pant Scored Century in Just 73 Balls*.. * Saha Watching His batting from Dressing-room be like-: pic.twitter.com/B4tVLf7Gs7 — Pulkit👼/// (@sarcasticyadav_) December 12, 2020

Another One!!

After scoring 73 balls century in test match Rishabh Pant :- pic.twitter.com/Rs1QYjy9YM — 々Er.TANGENT々 Toxic_Nibba stan ⚡⚡ (@pra_tea_k) December 12, 2020

Not only Pant, but most of the Indian batsmen also enjoyed a good day at the office. Opener Prithvi Shaw – who was dismissed for three – was the only one to fail. Mayank Agarwal and Shubman Gill impressed one and all, scoring in excess of 60. The baton was passed onto Hanuma Vihari who made optimum utilization of the opportunity and scored a well-compiled ton.

Tomorrow will be the last day of the three-day practise match, and all the Indian players must leave no stones unturned to leave a mark. Saha has to make an impact with the bat while Mohammed Siraj, Navdeep Saini and Umesh Yadav will fight for the third pacer’s slot.

