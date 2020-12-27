India and Australia face each other in the second Test of the four-game series and after end on Fay 1 look to be on top as the hosts were bundled out for 191 runs and the visitors are playing at 36/1. Jasprit Bumrah and Ravi Ashwin once again shone for India in that game. Meanwhile, we bring you all the live sports breaking news, top stories about all sports and sportspersons from around the world and the latest updates on match results, live scores, transfer news and rumours, injury updates, retirement news of players and birthdays of sports stars and every important news you need to know. Jasprit Bumrah's Fiery Spell, Mohammed Siraj & Shubman Gill's Impressive Show on Debut Praised by Virender Sehwag and Others.

In other cricket related news, New Zealand and Pakistan also faced each other in the first of the two Tests with the Blackcaps holding the upper hand on Day 1. Skipper Kane Williamson is close to a century. In the game between South Africa and Sri Lanka, the Asian side are on 340/6 and looks to be in a commanding position.

In EPL, Manchester United and Leicester City shared points in a thrilling draw as both teams gained some ground on leaders Liverpool. Meanwhile, East Bengal drew against Chennaiyin FC as they moved away from the bottom of the ISL points table.

