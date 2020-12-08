England’s tour of South Africa2020 has been abandoned due to positive COVID-19 tests in both camps. South Africa vs England ODI series has now been postponed for a later date. The ODI series had to be cancelled after several delays. The first ODI match was had been cancelled after a player from the South Africa team tested positive. The second ODI, supposed to be held on Sunday, was then postponed after two members of England’s touring party returned positive results. Eventually, both cricket board announced the cancellation of the tour. Read Full Story

Jamshedpur FC ended ATK Mohun Bagan’s three-match unbeaten run in ISL 2020-21. ATK Mohun Bagan lost 2-1 to Jamshedpur but they temporarily still remain second in the points table. Antonio Habas’ side, who conceded for the first time in three matches, have nine points from four games while Jamshedpur FC registered their first win in the standings and climbed to seventh. Mumbai City FC remain on top. Check Updated ISL 2020-21 Points Table.

India will chase a series clean sweep when they play Australia in the third and final T20I match of the series. India currently lead the T20I series 2-0 and are on a 10-match winning streak in the shortest format. They are also now unbeaten in seven consecutive T20I series. Virat Kohli’s men, who beat Australia by 11 runs in the first game and followed it with a six-wicket win to seal the series, will be eager to make a clean sweep.