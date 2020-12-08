Barcelona will host Juventus in their final group match of UEFA Champions League 2020-21. Barcelona vs Juventus UCL group G match will be played at Camp Nou on Tuesday. Both teams have already qualified for the UCL knockouts but will hope to end the group stage with a win. Barcelona, despite their poor form in La Liga, are unscathed in the Champions League and have won all of their five matches, which includes a 2-0 victory over Juventus in the reverse fixture. They will finish the group on top with Juventus set to finish second. Meanwhile, ahead of the BAR vs JUV match take a look at the results of the last five Champions League encounters between these two teams. Barcelona vs Juventus UCL 2020–21 Preview: Messi vs CR7, Predicted Starting XIs, Live Streaming and Other Things to Know About BAR vs JUV UCL Group G Football Match.

Juventus and Barcelona have met 15 times across all competitions in their history and Barcelona lead the head-to-head records with six wins while Juventus have won five and four games have ended in draws. In the UEFA Champions League, they have played 10 times against each other and Barcelona have won four times each while Juventus have won two and four games have ended in draws. Take a look at the match results of the last five UCL encounters between Juventus and Barcelona. BAR vs JUV UCL 2020-21 Dream11 Team: Lionel Messi, Cristiano Ronaldo, Alvaro Morata and Other Key Players You Must Pick in Your Fantasy Playing XI.

Juventus vs Barcelona – October 28, 2020 – Barcelona Won 2-0

Ousmane Dembele put Barcelona ahead in the 14th minute and Lionel Messi doubled the lead from the spot in injury-time as Barcelona registered their first-ever win at the Allianz Stadium in Turin and also climbed to the top of the group with a 2-0 victory. Juventus were without Cristiano Ronaldo, who was in quarantine after testing COVID-19 positive.

Juventus vs Barcelona – November 22, 2017 – Match Drawn 0-0

Both sides met in another group stage fixture in the Champions League and played out a dull goalless draw. Barcelona dominated the game but Juventus had more shots on target and neither sides could find the net.

Barcelona vs Juventus – September 09, 2017 – Barcelona Won 3-0

Lionel Messi opened the scoring for Barcelona in the final minute of the first half and Ivan Rakitic made it 2-0 11 after the restart. Messi then added another to his tally in the 69th minute as led Barcelona to a 3-0 win at home. This match was also the first time Messi had scored a goal against Gianluigi Buffon in his career.

Barcelona vs Juventus – April 19, 2017 – Match drawn

This was the second leg of the Champions League 2016-17 quarter-finals and Barcelona were already 0-3 behind after the defeat in Turin. The match ended goalless and Barcelona were knocked out of the competition.

Juventus vs Barcelona – April 12, 2017 – Juventus Won 3-0

Paulo Dybala was the star of the first leg and scored a brace in Juventus’ 3-0 win which eventually helped them advance to the semi-finals. The young Argentine opened the scoring in the seventh minute and then doubled the lead 15 minutes later. Giorgio Chiellini made it 3-0 ten minutes after the restart to lead Juventus to a comfortable win.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Dec 08, 2020 11:00 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).