Hello and welcome to the live blog for January 09, 2021. We shall bring to you the updates from the sporting world and the latest sporting trends. For now, we have India vs Australia 3rd Test 2021 which remains the top trends. On day two we had Ravindra Jadeja who not only garnered praises for his direct throws to dismiss Steve Smith on 131 runs but also he scalped four wickets. He played a vital role in bundling out the Aussies on the score of 338 runs. Jasprit Bumrah and Navdeep Saini both walked away with a couple of wickets. Wasim Jaffer Hails Ravindra Jadeja for His Spectacular Direct Throw to Dismiss Steve Smith During IND vs AUS, 3rd Test 2021.

Mohammed Siraj was the one who got one wicket. Meanwhile, India lost a couple of wickets in the form of Rohit Sharma and Shubman Gill. India lost an early wicket in the form of Rohit Sharma who scored 26 runs from 77 balls. Shubman Gill garnered praises from the netizens for scoring a half-century. As of now, we have Cheteshwar Pujara and Ajinkya Rahane are currently batting for the side.

Coming to Indian football SC East Bengal locking horns with Bengaluru FC at the Fatorda Stadium. SC East Bengal just won their first game in the ISL 2020-21 and would want to keep up with their winning momentum. Whereas, Bengaluru FC has had fairly a better season as compared to their opponents. The team is placed on number six of the ISL 2020-21 points table with 12 points in their kitty.

