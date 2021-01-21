Glenn Maxwell was among the biggest names released by IPL franchises after all eight reams released their full list of retained and released players ahead of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2021 players auctions. Maxwell was among the nine players released by Kings XI Punjab, who incidentally retained their head coach for the first time in five IPL seasons. Royal Challenger Bangalore (RCB) also released, as usual, released the most number of players. RCB released 10 players and retained only 12 from their 22-man squad. Among them were Dale Steyn, Aaron Finch, Moeen Ali, Umesh Yadav and Shivam Dube. IPL 2021: Full List of Players Released and Retained Ahead of Indian Premier League Season 14 Auction.

Chennai Super Kings retained Suresh Raina for the next season but released Harbhajan Singh, Kedar Jadhav and Piyush Chawla. Defending IPL champions Mumbai Indians released most of their overseas pace recruit with Nathan Coulter-Nile, James Pattinson, Mitchell McClenaghan and Lasith Malinga all released from the contract. Malinga has since announced his retirement from franchise cricket. ICC Give Funny Twist to Rishabh Pant’s Spider-Man Song in Hindi During IND vs AUS 4th Test at The Gabba (See Post).

Most of India’s stars part of the victorious Test team, which scripted a wonderful Test series win in Australia, jumped up the rankings with Rishabh Pant making the most progress after jumping from 26th to 13th in the batting charts. Pant is now the highest-ranked wicketkeeper-batsman in the ICC Test rankings and also achieved the highest ever ranking by an Indian wicket-keeper in Test matches.

In the Indian Super League, Kerala Blasters needed an injury-time strike from Rahul KP to beat Bengaluru FC 2-1 and climb to ninth in the points table.