For a couple of days now, F-1 driver Nikita Mazepin has faced fury for groping a model and had been widely criticised for the act. In fact, the F-1 driver also issued an apology for the same and said that she had posted the video for fun. She took to social media to defend her friend and said that the two have been friends for a long time now and the F-1 driver would not do anything that would hurt her. She had posted the video for fun and he did not mean anything wrong. The Haas F-1 team had slammed him for the same and said that the F-1 star was responsible for the act. Haas F1 Driver Nikita Mazepin Issues Apology For Posting Video Showing Him Grope Woman in Car's Backseat on Social Media.

In fact, Mazepin had issued an apology for the same. I would like to apologize for my recent actions both in terms of my own inappropriate behaviour and the fact that it was posted onto social media," Mazepin said in a statement. "I am sorry for the offence I have rightly caused and to the embarrassment, I have brought to Haas F1 Team," he further added. The statement from the woman on social media could have acted as a breather for the racing star.

Model Defends F1 Driver Nikita Mazepin (Photo Credits: Instagram)

Nikita was seen touching a woman inappropriately at the backseat and this video went viral on social media.

