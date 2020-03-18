Los Angeles Lakers Issue Statement After Kevin Durant’s Coronavirus Diagnosis, Say ‘We Are Following COVID-19 Protocols’

LA Lakers (Photo Credits: Twitter/ Los Angeles Lakers)

Brooklyn Nets announced on March 17, 2020 (Tuesday) that four of their players have been tested positive for COVID-19 and among them is former NBA MVP, Kevin Durant. Nets later stated that all the four players have been kept in self-isolation and under the care of team’s physicians. Shortly after this news was released, LA Lakers issued a statement about their further actions on it. Nets and the Lakers faced each other in their last NBA game before the league's suspension due to Coronavirus. Kevin Durant, Three Other Brooklyn Nets Players Tested Positive for Coronavirus.

LA Lakers issued a statement on Wednesday after former Golden State superstar Kevin Durant was diagnosed for Coronavirus in which they mentioned ‘We have been in immediate contact with our players and basketball operations staff members since being made aware of this development.’ Donovan Mitchell Second NBA Player to Test Positive for Coronavirus After Utah Jazz Teammate Rudy Gobert.

See Full Statement

The health and well-being of our players, staff, fans, and society in general, is of paramount importance to us, and will continue to be our focus.https://t.co/4GiDJiZpPi — Los Angeles Lakers (@Lakers) March 18, 2020

‘Given the exposure risks from our game against the Nets on March 10th, we are following the next steps of our COVID-19 procedures and protocol that are established in consultation with various health officials, the NBA and our UCLA Health doctors.’ The statement read further. ‘The health and well-being of our players, staff, fans, and society in general, is of paramount importance to us, and will continue to be our focus.’

Kevin Durant and three other Nets' players joined Utah Jazz's Rudy Gobert and Donovan Mitchell along with Detroit Pistons’ Christian Wood as the NBA players who have been tested positive for Coronavirus. The basketball league is currently on an undefined hiatus due to the rapid growth of the pandemic.