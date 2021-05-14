Lewis Hamilton and Max Verstappen have been arch-rivals in the F1 circuit. The two drivers are compared to each other. Hamilton has won three games of the opening four races in 2021. Needless to say that one would think that the rivalry between the two would be quite harsh which would be as bad as a war. But, Max Verstappen downplayed the 'war' between the two. During an interview by GPFans, he said that there is no war between the two. “Let’s just keep it competitive in a nice way. Of course, we will fight hard, but they will as well which is good for the sport, but I like it too," he said. Max Verstappen Takes a Jibe At Red Bull Teammate Sergio Perez After Lewis Hamilton Wins Spanish Grand Prix 2021.

Lewis Hamilton last met each other at the Spanish Grand Prix in 2021. It was Lewis Hamilton who walked away with the win and Verstappen came on number two. After losing in Barcelona, Max Verstappen said that he needs a faster car to defeat the Mercedes star. After the match, in the post-match presser, he said that there is nothing to discuss and he was slow. In the Instagram post, Verstappen explained that he needs a car that is faster. Verstappen also posted a motivational message for his fans.

This was the fifth time that Lewis Hamilton won the Spanish Grand Prix for the fifth time. Prior to that even in the Portuguese Grand Prix 2021, Hamilton also ended up winning the same.

