The World Athletics Championship 2025, hosted by Tokyo, is currently going on and next is the Day 6 in the competition. Many events have taken place so far, which include the men's 100M finals, men's pole vault finals, men's high and long jump finals. India are yet to open their account in the competition so far but their best bet for a medal will be in action in September 18, Thursday. Neeraj Chopra has secured a qualification to the men's javelin throw event final. He featured in the qualification on September 17 and achieved a distance of 84.85M in his first throw. It was enough to secure his qualification. Neeraj Chopra Qualifies For Men's Javelin Throw Final at the World Athletics Championship 2025, Star Indian Athlete Achieves Target Distance in First Attempt.

In the men's Javelin throw final, Neeraj will take on the who's who of the Javelin world. Julian Weber has been his biggest opposition in the ongoing year. Even in the recent Diamond League final, Neeraj had to settle with second position as Julian Weber bettered him. Along with Weber, the likes of Anderson Peters, Julius Yego, Jakub Vadlejch will also be there to challenge him. Neeraj is the defending world champion and he will aim to secure the gold medal once again. Specially with Jan Zelezny as his coach and having crossed the mental barrier of 90M in the recent past. But he will also face the challenge of Pakistan's Arshad Nadeem in the final.

Arshad Nadeem brought Pakistan their first gold medal in track and field events as he won the gold in the Paris Olympics 2025. Nadeem and Neeraj share a long time rivalry but Nadeem's recent performances have made him a big threat for Neeraj. Nadeem struggled initially in the qualifiers. He achieved the distance of 76.99 M and 74.77M in his first two throws but in the end managed to clear the qualifying mark with a throw of 85.28M.

The head to head between Neeraj and Nadeem, despite the results of the Olympics is still 9-1, massively lopsided in favour of Nadeem. Neeraj defeated Nadeem in the South Asian Games 2016, Asian Junior Championships 2016, World U20 Athletics Championships 2016, Asian Athletics Championships 2017, Commonwealth Games 2018, Asian Games 2018, Tokyo 2020 Olympics, World Athletics Championships 2022, World Athletics Championships 2023. It will be an exciting clash between the India and Pakistan duo in the World Athletics Championships 2025 and fans will be eager to watch them in action. Arshad Nadeem Qualifies For World Athletics Championship 2025 Men's Javelin Throw Final; Star Pakistan Athlete Set to Compete Against Neeraj Chopra For Gold Medal.

When is Neeraj Chopra vs Arshad Nadeem Men's Javelin Throw Final in World Athletics Championships 2025?

The men's Javelin throw final in the World Athletics Championships 2025 has an approximate start time of 3:30 PM Indian Standard Time (IST) on September 18, Thursday.

