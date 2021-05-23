The F1 action continues as we head to Monaco Grand Prix, for the next instalment of the 2021 season. The Monaco GP is considered as one of the most prestigious races in the F1 seasonal calendar and will play a crucial role in the championship race, with several surprising results emerging during the Qualifying yesterday. Meanwhile, fans searching for Monaco GP 2021, F1 Main Race live streaming can scroll own below. Monaco GP 2021, F1 Qualifying: Charles Leclerc Takes Pole Position, Max Verstappen Finishes Second.

This will be the first Monaco GP since 2019 as the race was canceled last year due to the pandemic, the first time this has happened since 1954. The Qualifying round saw Ferrari’s Charles Leclerc take pole position despite crashing in the final few seconds with Max Verstappen and Valtteri Bottas coming in behind him with Championship leader Lewis Hamilton finishing seventh.

When Is Monaco GP 2021, F1 Main Race? Know Date, Time and Schedule

Monaco Grand Prix 2021 will take place at the Circuit de Monaco in Monte Carlo on May 23, 2021 (Sunday). The main race has a scheduled start time of 06:30 pm IST (Indian Standard Time).

Where To Watch Live Telecast Of Monaco GP 2021, F1 Main Race on TV?

Star Sports Network are the official broadcasters of F1 races in India and will be streaming the Monaco GP race live on its channels. Fans can tune into Star Sports 2 SD/HD channels to watch the live telecast of Monaco GP 2021.

How To Watch Live Streaming Online Of Monaco GP 2021, F1 Main Race?

Those unable to watch the F1 race on TV can turn to online platforms. Disney+ Hotstar, the official OTT platform of Star Sports will provide the Monaco GP 2021 live streaming for its fans in India. So fans can tune into the Disney+ Hotstar app and website to watch the race online.

