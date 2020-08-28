National Sports Day or Rashtriya Khel Diwas is observed in India on August 29 every year. The day is celebrated to honour Major Dhyan Chand who was born on this day in 1905. Chand was one of India's greatest hockey players who just didn't win accolades but also inspired many to become athletes. Hailed as the 'Wizard,' the legendary hockey player was known for his superb control, creativity and extraordinary goal-scoring feats. In fact, he also led India to three gold medals in 1928, 1932 and 1936. Owing to his unmatched contribution to Indian sports, his birth anniversary was designated as India's National Sports Day in 2012. On this special occasion, sports lovers are also exchanging National Sports Day wishes, National Sports Day WhatsApp messages, National Sports Day HD images and National Sports Day Greetings with each other. Rohit Sharma, Vinesh Phogat Among Five to Win Rajiv Gandhi Khel Ratna 2020; Ishant Sharma Receives Arjuna Award.

This auspicious day is celebrated across the nation to spread awareness about the importance of sports in an individual's life. Along with making the body strong and active, sports also develop mental toughness. Due to the fact, the government also launches nationwide campaigns to encourage citizens to instil physical activity and sports. On the occasion, the Indian president also honours several sportspeople of the country with the Arjuna, Dronacharya and Khel Ratna Awards. MS Dhoni in Team India Jersey Images & HD Wallpapers for Free Download: Farewell Greetings And Dhoni HD Photos.

Well, India is certainly a sports driven country which has produced many prominent athletes in different fields. Dhyan Chand's legacy was forwarded by the likes of Sachin Tendulkar, Sania Mirza, Rahul Dravid and PV Sindhu who made the nation proud time and time again. Meanwhile, as India celebrates the sporting festival, you can download messages, greetings and HD images of National Sports Day 2020 for free.

As per Dhyan Chand's autobiography Goal, he scored 570 goals in just 185 matches. In 1956, the talisman was also honoured with the Padma Bhushan Award which is India's third-highest civilian honour. He passed away on December 3, 1979, due to liver cancer and a great era came to an end. Nevertheless, his contribution to India's rich culture, history and sporting heritage will be remembered for generations to come.

