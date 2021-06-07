Retired boxer Floyd Mayweather faced American YouTuber and internet personality. Logan Paul, in an exhibition boxing match at the Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens, Florida on June 06, 2021 (Sunday). The clash went very much against everyone’s expectations as the bout was fairly short on action with both fighters going the distance of eight rounds, a result of which the fight ended as a draw. Floyd Mayweather vs Logan Paul Result: Match Ends in a Draw As Both Fighter’s Go the Distance.

As both fighters completed eight rounds, fans made their disappointment known but despite it being an uneventful main event, fans had a lot to cheer for when Floyd Mayweather made his entrance. The former boxer walked into the ring while donning a leather OnlyFans hat which also had has his signature TMT logo on the side and ‘Mayweather’ under the bill. Floyd Mayweather vs Logan Paul Fight: Netizens Disappointed After Exhibition Bout Ends Without a Knockout.

Floyd Mayweather and OnlyFans announced a partnership ahead of the match, which will include exclusive content and a fight sponsorship. ‘OnlyFans will be a new experience for fans. I'm looking forward to sharing a glimpse into my life and some never before seen content while getting to know top fans ‘ said Mayweather. Fans were amused to see the former boxer coming in such attire and took to social media to share their reactions.

The Only Fans Hat

FLOYD MAYWEATHER GOT THE ONLY FANS HAT LMFAOOOO — pastajiggly (@poob_man) June 7, 2021

Hilarious

Floyd Mayweather wearing an OnlyFans hat walking out to the ring is cracking me up 😂 — Austin (@AustinB_98) June 7, 2021

2021 In a Nutshell

Floyd Mayweather walking out to fight a YouTuber in an OnlyFans hat (for a fight where no one wins) is the epitome of 2021 — Dalton Godbey (@DaltonTVNews) June 7, 2021

Paul and Mayweather

logan paul with the diamond encrusted beckett 10 charizard and floyd mayweather in an onlyfans fitted hat i'm SCREAAAAMING pic.twitter.com/1JKVrk9vnV — layla (@laylology) June 7, 2021

What Is Happening?

This man Logan Paul came out talking about Charizard and Floyd Mayweather came out talking about Only Fans pic.twitter.com/kUottoqdG4 — Awda ☄️ (@AwdaTM) June 7, 2021

The Only Entertaining Thing

the most entertaining thing about that fight was floyd mayweather pulling up in a leather OnlyFans snapback — BENTLEY (@SimBentley) June 7, 2021

Logan Paul also had an unusual attire while walking to the ring as the YouTuber turned boxer wore an iced-out Pokemon Trading Card around his neck. Ahead of this fight, Paul had one pro fight under his belt, losing to fellow YouTuber KSI while Floyd Mayweather was undefeated in his career, with a record of 50-0.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jun 07, 2021 03:42 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).