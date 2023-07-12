Asian Athletics Championships 2023 will be held in Suphachalasai National Stadium Bangkok, Thailand, from 12-16 July. Aside from Thailand, there have been eight other teams competing at this event like India, Republic of Korea, Malaysia, Hong Kong, China, Indonesia, Japan, and the Philippines. At the Asian Athletics Championships in 2023, Tajinderpal Singh Toor, the men's shot throw Asian record holder, and superstar hurdler Jyothi Yarraji will lead the Indian campaign. A total of 45 track and field events will be held in Bangkok, with no marathon competition scheduled. ‘Thai’ Lord Hanuman Named Official Mascot of Asian Athletics Championships 2023 in Thailand

India's team leader is Olympian Anju Bobby George, a bronze medalist in women's long jump at the World Championships. Prior to leaving for Bangkok for the Asian Athletics Championship 2023, the Indian squad held national camps in Patiala, Bengaluru, and Thiruvananthapuram.

Asian Athletics Championships 2023 Live Telecast and Streaming Online in India

Viewers will be able to watch the Asian Athletics Championships 2023 live on the asianathletics2023 YouTube channel. Sadly, there won't be a live broadcast of the event on any Indian TV channel.

Notable Absentees in Asian Athletics Championships 2023

The impressive 54-member team that India had initially unveiled for the eagerly awaited Asian Athletics Championships 2023. A few Indian athletes were forced to withdraw from the competition due to unlucky injuries. This includes Rohit Yadav, a promising javelin thrower, Jeswin Aldrin, a brilliant long jumper, and Praveen Chithravel, the triple jumper who holds the national record.

Neeraj Chopra, India's top javelin thrower and Olympic gold medalist, won't be competing at the Asian Athletics Championships, it has also been made known. Chopra has chosen to put more of his attention on getting ready for the next World Athletics Championships in August. Chopra's determination to once again shine on the world stage is highlighted by this choice, which also highlights the value placed on practicing for the renowned international tournament. Why is Neeraj Chopra Not Participating in Asian Athletics Championships 2023? Know Reason

The athletes from India who are still competing will definitely give it their all to represent their country with distinction and win the Asian Athletics Championships in Bangkok, Thailand, despite these absences.

