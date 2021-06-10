New Delhi, Jun 10: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday condoled the demise of Asian Games gold medal-winning former boxer Dingko Singh and said he was was a sporting superstar who contributed to furthering the popularity of boxing.

Singh, who inspired a generation of Indian pugilists with his swashbuckling ring craft and flamboyant personality, died on Thursday after a long battle with liver cancer.

He was 42 and had been fighting the disease since 2017. He is survived by his wife Babai Ngangom, a son and a daughter. Dingko Singh, Asian Games Gold Medallist Boxer Dies After Prolonged Illness, Sports Minister Kiren Rijiju Sends Thoughts & Prayers to His Family.

Shri Dingko Singh was a sporting superstar, an outstanding boxer who earned several laurels and also contributed to furthering the popularity of boxing. Saddened by his passing away. Condolences to his family and admirers. Om Shanti. — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) June 10, 2021

