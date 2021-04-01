Born on April 1, 1980, Randy Orton is surely one of the most prolific WWE stars in recent times. He is nicknamed 'The Apex Predator', 'The Viper' or the 'The Legend Killer'and why not, Orton has won the WWE title nine times. Randy Orton became the youngest WWE World Champion after he defeated the renowned Chris Benoit to win the World Heavyweight Championship at the age of 24. As the wrestler turns a year older, let's have a look at five quick facts about the wrestler. WWE Raw Nov 2, 2020 Results And Highlights: Randy Orton Survives Money in the Bank Cash-in From The Miz, The Fiend Continues to Threaten The Viper (View Pics).

Orton hails from a family of wrestlers and the sport runs in his blood. Orton is a third-generation professional wrestler; his grandfather Bob Orton, father Bob Orton Jr., and uncle Barry Orton were all wrestlers. Thus it goes without saying that his father, Bob Orton Jr who trained him.

Orton went to Hazelwood Central High School in Florissant, Missouri, where he wrestled as an amateur. He graduated in 1998.

Orton joined the United States Marines but soon found out that he “didn’t have the courage to die for my country”, Thus he started to find a way out and in a bid to do so, he disobeyed his senior. Post this, he received a bad-conduct discharge.

While he was juggling between Marines and wrestling, he worked at a gas station near his house.

Orton had become part of a popular and hilarious internet meme that saw Orton, performing the move, inserted into videos of people taking nasty tumbles.

Orton has starred or appeared in multiple movies including 'That’s What I Am' with 'Ed Harris' (2011), '12 Rounds 2: Reloaded '(2013), 'The Condemned 2' (2015) and 'Countdown'(2016). That's all we have for now if you think that we have missed out on any more interesting facts, feel free to contribute in the Comments section below. Coming back to Randy Orton's birthday, we wish him good health and success on this day.

