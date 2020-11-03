WWE Raw November 2, 2020 episode took place at Amway Center in Orlando, Florida. We witnessed an exciting episode of Monday Night Raw where Randy Orton survived near Money in the Bank (MITB) cash-in from The Miz. The Viper also continues to get threatened by mind games of The Fiend Bray Wyatt and Alexa Bliss. In addition to that, WWE Champion was also attacked by Drew McIntyre when the show kicked off. However, Orton stood tall by end of the show and overcame all challenges. Meanwhile, you have arrived at the right platform, if you are looking for WWE Raw November 2, 2020 results and highlights. WWE Raw Oct 26, 2020 Results And Highlights: Randy Orton Brawls With Drew McIntyre During ‘A Moment of Bliss’, ‘The Fiend’ Bray Wyatt Eyes on World Title (View Pics)

When Monday Night Raw kicked off this week, Orton expected an attack from The Fiend, instead, he was greeted by Drew McIntyre where he was hit by claymore kick. Immediately after that The Miz came along with John Morrison and called out a referee to cash-in his Money in the Bank. However, The Miz was unsuccessful in doing so as The Scottish Psychopath ran in the ring again and told The Miz that only he will take the title back from Orton. WWE SmackDown Oct 30, 2020 Results and Highlights: Jey Uso Defeats Daniel Bryan to Represent Blue Brand at Survivor Series; Roman Reigns Orders His Cousin to Assault Leader of the ‘Yes!’ Movement.

Later, The Miz and John Morrison faced Drew McIntyre in a handicap match which was won by former WWE Champion. After the match, we saw Randy Orton attack McIntyre and take his revenge. However, his celebration was cut short by The Fiend's laughter. We also saw Braun Stowman enter Team Raw after defeating Sheamus and Keith Lee in a triple-threat match. Prior to that, we saw AJ Styles declare himself as the captain of Team Raw.

Randy Orton Gets Payback

Retribution Has a Message

Alexa Bliss Gives a Fiery Look

Shayna Baszler and Nia Jax Shines Again

Jeff Hardy Defeats Elias in Guitar Pole Fight

Randy Orton Survives Money in The Bank Cash-in

Fans will eagerly wait for the upcoming episode of Raw where it will be interesting to see how WWE Championship match picture shape up for Survivor Series 2020. Stay tuned with LatestLY for more updates and news from WWE.

