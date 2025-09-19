The September 19th episode of the WWE Friday Night SmackDown will deliver action-packed events ahead of the upcoming Wrestlepalooza PLE. The upcoming episode of Friday Night SmackDown will air live from the Huntington Center in Toledo, Ohio. Several superstars, including Brock Lesnar, WWE Women's Champion Tiffany Stratton, Randy Orton, Jade Cargill and Jacob Fatu, are set to feature for the Blue Brand. The promotion has also announced one title match during this week's SmackDown. On that note, take a look at the match cards of this week's Friday Night SmackDown. WWE Wrestlepalooza 2025 Match Card: Check List of Matches To Take Place in PLE at Gainbridge Fieldhouse in Indianapolis.

WWE Undisputed Champion Cody Rhodes To Appear

This week's SmackDown will see the return of the WWE Undisputed Champion Cody Rhodes. The Undisputed Champion made his return during the final moments of last week's Blue Brand episode, where he attacked Drew McIntyre while saving Randy Orton. After attacking Drew McIntyre, Cody Rhodes challenged him for a title shot at the upcoming Wrestlepalooza 2025 PLE event. WWE SmackDown Results, September 12: Cody Rhodes Returns, Brock Lesnar Attacks R-Truth and Other Exciting Highlights of WWE Friday Night SmackDown.

Cody Rhodes Returns to Challenge Drew McIntyre

Sami Zayn (c) vs Carmelo Hayes - United States Title Match

After winning the United States title belt, Sami Zayn launched the “Sami Zayn U.S. Open Challenge”, where he offered anyone from the locker room to face him for the United States title. In his first title defence, he faced 17-time WWE World Champion John Cena, and last week he secured victory against Rey Fenix. This week's Friday Night SmackDown will see Sami Zayn facing Carmelo Hayes.

