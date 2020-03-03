Real Valladolid Owner Ronaldo Nazario Gifts Squad Players iPhones and Plane Tickets After Win Over Espanyol

Ronaldo Nazario (Photo Credits : Getty Images)

Real Valladolid’s 2-1 win over Espanyol on Matchday 25 of the La Liga 2019-20 season saw the Spanish side clear themselves away from the relegation scrap for the time being. This victory put Valladolid eight-points above Mallorca who occupy the 18th place in the team standings and moved them up the ladder in the points table. This crucial result was cherished by club’s owner Ronaldo Luiz Nazario de Lima as he gifted his player’s brand new IPhone’s and plane tickets for a vacation. La Liga 2019–20: Real Madrid Defeat Barcelona 2–0 in El Clasico to Regain Top Spot.

Real Valladolid look set to avoid the drop for the second consecutive season after a decent run of form. After last week’s win over Espanyol, club owner Ronaldo de Lima gifted his team players IPhone’s and plane tickets to show his appreciation. Both the teams are involved in a relegation battle hence the result can have a big impact for both the clubs at the end of the season. Espanyol still remain at the bottom of the La Liga points table. Rohit Sharma Enjoys Real Madrid’s El Clasico Win, Meets Legends at After-Party.

Real Valladolid were given an early helping hand in the game as midfielder David Lopez was sent off in the 25th minute of the game. The game remained level until former Barcelona striker Sandro Ramirez opened the scoring, 13 minutes from time and the home side’s lead was doubled by Sergi Navarro late in the game. Adri Embarba pulled one back for Espanyol in added time but it was not enough.

This was not the first time that the former Brazilian striker has awarded his team for brilliant performances. Last season, Ronaldo took his squad to Ibiza for a celebration after they avoided the drop and managed to stay in the league after a four-year absence.