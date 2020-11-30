MMA fighter Norma Dumont was in action this past Saturday on November 28, 2020, against Ashlee Evans-Smith at UFC Vegas 15. During the bout, Dumont was saved by match referee Jason Herzog from an embarrassing moment. Norma Dumont while locking submission to Evans-Smith almost had her shoulder boulder holder moved upside which could have flashed her breast. However, the referee stepped in at the right time and fixed the backside strip. Below you can check out how referee saves an embarrassing moment from being captured during UFC Vegas 15 fight between Dumont and Evans-Smith. Islam Makhachev Wishes to Fight Rafael dos Anjos Soon, MMA Fighter from Dagestan Says ‘Let’s Finish Our Business’ After RDA Defeats Paul Felder at UFC Vegas 14.

Before this fight, Norma Dumont's last fight was in January this year where she lost to Megan Anderson. This was the second time she fought on the UFC card. The Brazillian MMA fighter now has a record of 5-1 after this victory. Dumont had Evans-Smith on her back against the cage and was working her way towards a submission finish when Herzog called a brief pause and intervened to avoid an embarrassing moment. Norma was about to lose grip of her outfit during the submission move. Ashlee Evans-Smith escaped the submission, however, when the match restarted Dumont was awarded the victory. Khabib Nurmagomedov to Come Out of Retirement? UFC President Dana White to Meet The Eagle For His Future in MMA.

Referee Saves Norma Dumont From Embarrassing Moment

Good ref... No hesitation in fixing the over the shoulder boulder holder 👌 pic.twitter.com/Ng4Zmg61iJ — ☘️ MMA VISUAL ☘️ (@MMAVISUAL) November 29, 2020

Norma Dumont defeated Ashlee Evans-Smith by unanimous decision (30-26, 30-26, 30-26). The match had three rounds where Brazillian MMA fighter completed dominated her opponent. Ashlee Evans-Smith made a comeback to the UFC octagon nearly after 21 months. She last fought in February 2019 and suffered a unanimous decision loss to Andrea Lee.

