Robot Triplets Unveiled as Hangzhou 2022 Asian Games Mascots

Mascots of the 2022 Asian Games. (Photo Credits: IANS)

Hangzhou, April 3: Three sporty robots representing the UNESCO World Heritage sites of Hangzhou in eastern China were on Friday unveiled as the official mascots of the 2022 Asian Games. With social distancing measures still in place due to coronavirus outbreak, mascots Congcong, Lianlian and Chenchen were introduced to the public in an online launch ceremony, designed to showcase the technical prowess of Hangzhou and Zhejiang Province.

The robot Congcong represents the Archaeological Ruins of Liangzhu City. It derives its name from the Cong jade pendant – the quintessential relic unearthed from the ruins dating back 5,000 years. It takes yellow, the colour of earth and bumper harvest, as the main tone.

Lianlian represents the West Lake and the name signifies a lake full of lush lotus leaves. Green stands for life and nature. The third mascot is Chenchen, which represents the Beijing-Hangzhou Grand Canal. It takes its name from the Gongchen Bridge - a landmark structure in the Hangzhou section of the Grand Canal. Blue represents science and technology.

The OCA's 19th Asian Games will be held in Hangzhou from September 10-25, 2022 and will be the third Asian Games to be hosted by China following Beijing 1990 and Guangzhou 2010, with the participation of 45 NOCs of Asia in 42 sports.