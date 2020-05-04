Rory McIlroy Birthday Special: Interesting Facts About the Northern Irish Golfer

Rory McIlroy (Photo Credits: File Image)

One of Britain’s greatest ever professional golfer, Rory McIlroy celebrates his 31st birthday on May 04, 2020 (Monday). A four-time major champion and one of the only four players to win three majors by the age of 25, McIlroy turned professional as a 17-year-old in 2007. He has represented Europe at the Ryder Cup and has also played for Great Britain and Ireland. For his individual and team achievements, McIlroy was named the RTE Sportsperson of the Year in 2011 & 2014. McIlroy has won 18 times in the PGA Tour, 14 times in the European Tour and also four major championships. Tokyo Olympic: Golf's Qualification Dates Extended to June 2021.

McIlroy was introduced to golf by his father Gerry McIlroy, who is a former golfer and played in the scratch handicap level. The story goes, Rory’s father would take him to the Holywood Golf Club in Northern Ireland and also gifted him a golf club as a present leading to a seven-year-old Rory falling in love with the sport. McIlroy joined the Holywood Golf Club in the same year and became the youngest member of the club.

Rory McIlroy was born to Rosie and Gerry McIlroy on May 4, 1989, in Holywood, Northern Ireland

McIlroy has represented Europe, Great Britain and Ireland both as an amateur and a professional

In 2011 U.S. Open, McIlroy set Record Score of 16-under-par with an eight-stroke victory

McIlroy is fourth golfer after Jack Nicklaus, Tiger Woods and Jordan Spieth to win three major championships by the age of 25

Rory McIlroy is the first Irishman to be ranked world No 1 in Official World Golf Ranking

In 2012, Rory McIlroy became the youngest golfer to reach $10 million in career earnings on PGA Tour

McIlroy is currently lead the official World Golf rankings and has won four Major Championships. He started with the 2011 U.S. Open win and followed it with the 2012 PGA Championship, 2014 The Open Championship and another PGA Championship title in 2014. He is also a three-time winner of the World Golf Championships.