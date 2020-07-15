Indian hockey great Sardar Singh will celebrate his 34th birthday today (July 15, 2020). In a career spanning close to 12 years, Singh established himself as one of the greatest hockey players India has ever seen. The Haryana-born star made more than 300 appearances for the national side and also captained them during the 2008 Sultan Azlan Shah Cup triumph. So as Sardar Singh turns a year older, we take a look at some lesser-known facts about him. Sardar Singh: Here’s a Look at Some Stats From Former Hockey Indian Captain's Career.

Born in Sant Nagar, Haryana, Sardar Singh made his debut for the Indian national team in 2006 against Pakistan. Singh has collected a number of accolades in the international stage, which includes gold medals at the Asian Games, Asia Cup and silver medals at the Champions Trophy and Commonwealth Games.

Sardar Singh was part of the Chandigarh Dynamos squad in the inaugural season of the Premier Hockey League them moved to Hyderabad Sultans a year later and captained them for three years. He was also a member of Delhi Waveriders and Punjab Warriors squads in the Hockey India League (HIL) tournament. Apart from domestic clubs, the Haryana star has played overseas as well, representing Belgian team KHC Leuven and Holland’s HC Bloemendaal.

Lesser-Known Facts About Sardar Singh

Sardar Singh Was Born on July 15, 1986, in Sirsa District of Haryana

Sardar Singh made his debut for India against Pakistan in 2006

He plays in the centre-half position and is a former captain of Indian national hockey team

As a 22-year-old, He led India to Sultan Azlan Shah Cup Glory in 2008

In 2015, Sardar Singh Was Awarded Padma Shri, the fourth highest civilian award in India

In 2017, He was honoured with Rajiv Gandhi Khel Ratna Award

Sardar Singh is a Deputy Superintendent of Police (DSP) in Haryana Police

He was the highest-paid marquee player at the inaugural Hockey India League (HIL) auctions.

