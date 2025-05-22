Mumbai, May 22: Indian squad for the five-Test series in England will be announced on Saturday with Shubman Gill looking to pip his nearest rival Jasprit Bumrah as the new captain in the traditional format. This is the first high-profile squad announcement since the retirement announcements of Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli. Ravindra Jadeja’s Wife Rivaba Praises Him After He Becomes Longest-Reigning Number 1 Ranked All-Rounder in Test Cricket (Watch Video).

It is understood that chairman of selectors Ajit Agarkar is all set to announce the squad, which will comprise 16 or 17 members. B Sai Sudharsan is set to become the rookie face in the Test squad along with T20 specialist left-arm swing bowler Arshdeep Singh.

