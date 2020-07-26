Anna Kalinskaya, Russian tennis player, in an Instagram post has revealed that she earlier tested positive for coronavirus. Kalinskaya is world number 95 and ex-girlfriend of Australian tennis star Nick Kyrgios. The Russain tennis star, however, has now fully recovered from the COVID-19 virus and has tested negative twice. The tennis player revealed that the symptoms she had were “extremely manageable” as she opted for a two-week quarantine at home. ‘Mask On’: Indian Tennis Player Adil Kalyanpur’s Rap Song on COVID-19 Virus Goes Viral (Watch Video).

“Life update – 3 weeks ago I tested positive for Covid-19. Grateful my symptoms have been extremely manageable (headache, no sense of smell, weakness in the body). I self-quarantined for 14 days. 1 week ago I had 2 more tests and it was negative.” She wrote.

“So far I’m feeling fine now and back to practice. Just a reminder for people: if someone is sick around you, please take a test, even if you don’t have any symptoms, wear a mask, wash your hands. Think about others. Stay healthy and safe,” Kalinskaya added. Barcelona Legend Xavi Tests Positive for COVID-19; Fans Wish ‘Midfield Maestro’ a Speedy Recovery (See Tweets).

In May this year, Kyrgios opened up about her relationship with Kalinskaya and said that the pair parted ways. Kalinskaya also told her fans in an online post that she is no longer friends with Kyrgios.

