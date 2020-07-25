Barcelona and Spain football legend Xavi Hernandez has confirmed he has tested positive for COVID-19. The 40-year-old, who coaches Al Sadd in Qatar, announced that he is asymptomatic and is currently self-isolating. His assistant David Prats will be on the sidelines managing the team when Al Sadd begin their Qatar Stars League (QSL) campaign on Saturday. "A few days ago, following the Qatar Stars League protocol, I tested positive in the last COVID19 test," the former Barcelona and Spain midfielder said in a post on Al Sadd’s official Twitter page. Xavi Hernandez, Former Barcelona Star, Tests Positive for COVID-19.

“Today I won't be able to join my team on their comeback to the official competition," Xavi said in a statement on his Instagram page. "David Prats will be there on my behalf as head of the technical staff - coach to the Al-Sadd reserves. A few days ago, following the QSL protocol, I tested positive in the last COVID-19 test. Fortunately, I'm feeling ok, but I will be isolated until I am given the all clear.” He added in the statement.

The Qatar Stars League resumed on Friday four months after being suspended due to the coronavirus pandemic. Al Sadd are third in the points table and will resume their campaign against Al Khor on Saturday with five matches yet to be played in the current season.

Earlier, this month, Xavi had quashed all rumours of a possible move to Barcelona as their head coach by extending his contract for a year at Al Sadd. Xavi, who played 17-years at Camp Nou, lifted 32 trophies with the Catalan giants before moving to Qatar in 2015.

