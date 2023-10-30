The top two seeds at the Paris Masters enjoyed a training session before the start of the final ATP Masters 1000 event of the season on Sunday. Alcaraz shared a picture on social media post his practice session with Djokovic and wrote: "I'm in Paris! Great practice with @DjokerNole today! Vamos!" Daniil Medvedev To Face Jannik Sinner in Vienna Open 2023 Final After Victory Over Stefanos Tsitsipas.

The top-seeded Djokovic, a six-time champion at Bercy, will open his tournament against doubles partner Miomir Kecmanovic or Argentine Tomas Martin Etcheverry. Alcaraz, the second seed, will try to make a good start against home favourite Alexandre Muller or Roman Safiullin. He is pursuing his seventh trophy of the season.

Djokovic currently owns a 500-point lead over Alcaraz in the ATP Live Race To Turin, which serves as a barometer for the year-end World No. 1 battle. But with 1,000 points up for grabs in Paris and the ATP Finals still to come, the battle is very much alive. One year ago, Alcaraz became the youngest year-end World No. 1 in ATP Rankings history. Djokovic is trying to earn the honour for a record-extending eighth time.

