Daniil Medvedev and Filip Krajinovic are the ones who will lock horns against each other on the third round of the Australian Open 2021. In this article, we shall bring to you the live streaming details of the match. Now, before heading on to the live streaming details of the game, let’s have a look at the preview of the game. This will be the second time that the two players will be taking on each other. The last time the two players met each other during India Wells in 2019, Krajinovic won the match 6-3, 6-2. Australian Open 2021: Novak Djokovic Through to Fourth Round After Hard-Fought Win Over Taylor Fritz.

In the second round, Medvedev had a good straight-sets win against Carballes Baena (6-2 7-5 6-1). He blasted 13 aces during the game and had committed three double faults. Whereas, Krajinovic defeated Andujar (6-2 5-7 6-1 6-4). Krajinovic scored 10 aces and he committed only 6 double faults during the match. The fans are expecting Krajinovic to win the match in straight sets. Now, let’s have a look at the live streaming details of the match below:

When is Daniil Medvedev vs Filip Krajinovic Men’s Singles Third-Round Match at Australian Open 2021

Daniil Medvedev vs Filip Krajinovic match in Australian Open 2021 will be played at the Rod Laver Arena. The third-round clash will be held on February 13 (Satuday) and it has a tentative start time of 06:45 am IST (Indian Standard Time).

Daniil Medvedev vs Filip Krajinovic, Australian Open 2021 Men’s Singles Third-Round Match Live Telecast

Fans can catch the live telecast of Daniil Medvedev vs Filip Krajinovic Third-Round match on Sony Sports channels. Sony Sports Network is the official broadcaster for Australian Open 2021 in India. So fans can watch the matches on either Sony Six, Sony Six HD, Sony Ten 2, Sony Ten 2 HD, Sony Ten 3 and Sony Ten 3 HD channels on television.

Daniil Medvedev vs Filip Krajinovic, Australian Open 2021 Men’s Singles Third-Round Match Live Streaming Online

The game will also be available live online. As Sony Network holds the broadcast rights for Australian Open 2021, SonyLiv will be live streaming the Daniil Medvedev vs Filip Krajinovic match online for fans in India.

