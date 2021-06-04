Daniil Medvedev will be aiming to reach the fourth round of Roland Garros for the first time in his career when he faces American Riley Opelka in the latest round of French Open 2021 fixtures. The clash will be played at the Court Suzanne Lenglen on June 04, 2021 (Friday). Meanwhile, fans searching for Daniil Medvedev vs Riley Opelka, French Open 2021 live streaming can scroll down below. French Open 2021: Rafael Nadal Thrashes Richard Gasquet For 17th Time, Enters 3rd Round.

Daniil Medvedev managed to get past the first round of Roland Garros this season and will be aiming to replicate his performance in the Australian Open earlier this year, where he reached the final. Meanwhile, Reilly Opelka has been brilliant so far in the competition and will look to cause a great upset, getting the better of the world number 2, who has a better head-to-head record between the two.

What is the Date, Time, Schedule and Venue of the French Open 2021 Daniil Medvedev vs Reilly Opelka Men's Singles Match?

Daniil Medvedev vs Reilly Opelka match in French Open 2021 will take place on June 04, 2021 (Friday). The match will be played at the Philippe-Chatrier Court and has a tentative start time 06:15 pm IST (Indian Standard Time).

Where to Watch the Live Telecast Daniil Medvedev vs Reilly Opelka Men's Singles Match of French Open 2021? Which TV Channel Will Broadcast it LIVE in India?

Star Sports Network holds the official rights of the French Open 2021 broadcast in India and will broadcast the Daniil Medvedev vs Reilly Opelka Men's Singles Match on TV. Fans can tune into Star Sports Select 2 SD/HD or Star Sports Select 1 SD/HD to get the live telecast.

Where to Watch the Live Streaming of French Open 2021 Daniil Medvedev vs Reilly Opelka Men's Singles Match Online in India?

Daniil Medvedev vs Reilly Opelka Men's Singles Match live streaming will be available online. Tennis fans can log on to Hotstar+ Disney, Star Sports OTT platform and Tennis TV to catch French Open 2021 live streaming online. But they will have to pay a subscription fee.

