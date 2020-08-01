Sania Mirza has wished her fans, Eid Mubarak, on the special occasion of Eid-al-Adha 2020, also known as Bakrid 2020. Tennis ace Mirza took to Instagram to wish her followers on this special festival occasion. The six-time Grand Slam champion shared a lively picture of herself and son Izhaan. In the picture, Sania can be seen holding Izhaan on her arms as they together pose for a picture. Izhaan is waving his hand in the picture. Bakrid 2020 is being observed on August 1 and many sports personalities have taken to social media to wish their fans on this festive occasion. Eid al-Adha 2020 Greetings: Virat Kohli, Rohit Sharma, Yuvraj Singh Lead Cricket Fraternity in Wishing Fans Eid Mubarak.

Sania shared a picture of herself and son Izhaan and captioned it “Eid Mubarak from us to you.” She also tagged Izhaan’s official Instagram page. The mother and son picture looks lovely and adorable. Izhaan, who will celebrate his 2nd birthday this October, looks adorable in the deep blue Kurta. Eid al-Adha 2020: Chennai Super Kings' Greetings are Unmissable for Biryani Lovers.

Meanwhile, Sania was last seen in action at the Australian Open in January earlier this year. The 33-year-old was ruled out of the tournament due to a calf injury and had to retire hurt from the doubles and mixed doubles. She announced her return to the tennis court at the Hobart International tournament in Australia. Sania partnered Nadiia Kichenok and won the doubles to announce her return to tennis.

