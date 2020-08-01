Eid al-Adha 2020 or Bakrid 2020 is being observed on August 1 as people are showered in festive mood. On the auspicious occasion, Virat Kohli, Rohit Sharma, Yuvraj Singh and many other prominent members of the cricket fraternity took to their respective Twitter accounts and wished their fans. These cricketers asked their fans to enjoy the day to the fullest but also advised them to be safe amid the COVID-19 pandemic. Normally, people celebrate Eid with their relatives and close friends. However, the coronavirus has made virtual celebrations a thing of the modern day. Eid al-Adha 2020: Chennai Super Kings' Greetings are Unmissable for Biryani Lovers.

Owing to the fact, many people are using social media to celebrate the occasion and cricket stars are no different. Virat Kohli asked the fans to spread love and happiness to spread the day while former Indian batsman Mohammad Kaif advised everyone to maintain social distancing while celebrating. Hugs are given to spread love on the occasion of Eid. However, with COVID-19 hampering health of people, Kaif’s message was a need of an hour. Meanwhile, let’s look at how the cricket stars extended wished on Eid al-Adha 2020. Bakrid Mubarak 2020 Greetings & Bakra Eid HD Images: WhatsApp Sticker Messages.

Virat Kohli Wishes Fans!!

Wishing a very joyous Eid Al Adha to those celebrating! Let's celebrate this day by spreading love and happiness. 🙏🏼😇 #EidMubarak — Virat Kohli (@imVkohli) August 1, 2020

Mohammad Kaif Gives Necessary Message!!

Resist that desire to give a hug today. In a year when countless people have lost their lives and livelihoods, may Allah ease the suffering around the globe. Every Eid we pray for good health, peace and happiness but hope this #EidAlAdha is more 'Mubarak' than ever before! 🤲 — Mohammad Kaif (@MohammadKaif) August 1, 2020

Yuvraj Singh's Greetings!!

#

Wishes From Suresh Raina!!

Eid Mubarak to everyone 🌙 Stay Blessed with your family & have a great Eid!🙌 pic.twitter.com/V5CMdnKdwl — Suresh Raina🇮🇳 (@ImRaina) August 1, 2020

Rohit Sharma Wishes His Fans!!

Eid Mubarak!! Best wishes for a joyful #EidAlAdha to all celebrating. Have a good one. pic.twitter.com/leqsze0inp — Rohit Sharma (@ImRo45) August 1, 2020

Irfan Pathan Posts Heart-Whelming Message!!

May we all scrifice our ego this Eid.sabhi ko pathan family ke taraf Eid Mubarak #EidMubarak pic.twitter.com/MnFXSST9AA — Irfan Pathan (@IrfanPathan) August 1, 2020

Speaking of cricket action, the 2020 edition of the Indian Premier League is set to get underway on September 19 and lovers of their game can’t keep calm. Due to the rapidly-spreading disease, however, this time the tournament will take place in UAE.

With the tournament approaching, many players have started practising outdoors and must be raring to make a mark. However, as per some reports, the franchises have to fly with a trimmed squad for the forthcoming edition of the tournament.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Aug 01, 2020 03:10 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).