Paris, October 1: Rafael Nadal, the 12-time Roland Garros champion, completed another overwhelming show at the ongoing French Open as he registered a straight-sets win No. 236 Mackenzie McDonald to progress to the next round.

On Wednesday, the 'King of Clay' defeated McDonald 6-1, 6-0, 6-3 in just one hour and 40 minutes to improve his record at the clay court grand slam to 95-2. French Open 2020 Match Between Stan Wawrinka and Dominik Koepfer Stopped Briefly After 'Blast' Sound in Paris Due to Sonic Boom from Military Jet (Watch Video).

"I am very happy," Nadal said after his triumph as per the ATP Tour website. "(It) will be another difficult match against Travaglia or Nishikori. I hope to play a good level. It's always very special to play here in Paris, especially here on Court Philippe-Chatrier, so I'm very happy to play another time," he added.

Second seed Nadal will now face Italy's Stefano Travaglia in the round of 32. The latter survived a five-set thriller against Japan's Nishikori Kei to advance 6-4, 2-6, 7-6 (7), 4-6, 6-2.

In the other men's singles clash, newly-crowned US Open champion Dominic Thiem extended his winning streak to nine matches, defeating American qualifier Jack Sock 6-1, 6-3, 7-6 (6) in two hours and 22 minutes. He will next face No. 28 seed Casper Ruud.

Meanwhile, in women's singles, top seed Simona Halep beat her fellow Romanian Irina-Camelia Begu 6-3, 6-4 to book a spot in the third round, while third seed Elina Svitolina of Ukraine overcame defeated Mexican qualifier Renata Zarazua 6-3, 0-6, 6-2 to keep on track for her maiden Grand Slam title.

