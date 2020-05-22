Happy Birthday Novak Djokovic: Check Out Djoko’s Adorable Pictures With his Family as he Turns 33

It's Novak Djokovic’s birthday today and we shall celebrate it by bringing to you cutest photos of the Serbian ace with his family. Novak Djokovic has been one of the most prolific tennis players of our times. Born in Serbia, Djoko has won 17 Grand Slam singles titles, the third-most in history for a male player, five ATP Finals titles, 34 ATP Tour Masters 1000 titles, 14 ATP Tour 500 titles, and has held the number one spot in the ATP rankings for over 280 weeks. Talking about his career in majors, he has won a record eight Australian Open titles, five Wimbledon titles, three US Open titles, and one French Open title. Novak Djokovic and Wife Jelena Challenge Roger Federer, Cristiano Ronaldo, Rafael Nadal and Others to Do a Crazy Stunt (Watch Video Post).
Apart from winning titles and Grand Slams, he has been very open about his personal life and keeps on putting pictures with his family. Djoko's wife Jelena and his kids- Stefan and Tara Djokovic have been internet sensations. As we celebrate his birthday, let's have a look at Djoko's pictures with his family.
Tara
Play-Doh time with Tara, the best 🙏🏼😃 Тара и ја се играмо са глином. Како ви проводите време са вашом децом? 😃
Happy Place
In our happy place together @jelenadjokovicndf 🙏 The water, the sun, nature’s marvelous energy.. simply the best
Another one
Želim srećan internacionalni dan žena svim princezama i kraljicama ovog sveta. Blagosloven sam da u životu imam žene koje volim, poštujem i podržavam. Takođe sam zahvalan što u svom okruženju imam žene koje su hrabre, nežne, nezavisne i saosećajne. Žene koje me inspirišu i motivišu. Hvala Tara, Jubice,mama i sve ostale žene koje me podsećaju koliko sam srećan sto vas imam u životu ❤️😍🙏🏼
On the beach
Srećan rodjendan Jubičak! Još jedna godina za pamćenje. Naša deca i ja smo zahvalni što te imamo u našim životima koje ispunjavaš svakodnevno sa puno ljubavi i saosećanja ❤🤗 Ljubimo te i volimo iz sve snage ⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀ Happy Birthday Jubičak! Another year to remember. Our kids and I are grateful to have you in our lives which you fill daily with love ❤ and compassion. Thank you for striving to always be the best version of yourself. We love you with all we are @jelenadjokovicndf
A video
3...2...1...❤️🥳🎉🎊 thank you for all the confetti @lacoste 😜 @jelenadjokovicndf
Last one
Kids’ Day continues! 😂🦖🦖 pic.twitter.com/gHJ4lQjac0
— Novak Djokovic (@DjokerNole) August 25, 2018
We hope you have enjoyed seeing Novak's pictures with his family. If you think we have missed out on any of those super adorable images, then feel free to contributes in the Comments section. We wish Novak Djokovic a very Happy Birthday!