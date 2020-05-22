Happy Birthday Novak Djokovic: Check Out Djoko’s Adorable Pictures With his Family as he Turns 33

Novak Djokovicwith his wife and kids (Photo Credits" Instagram)

It's Novak Djokovic’s birthday today and we shall celebrate it by bringing to you cutest photos of the Serbian ace with his family. Novak Djokovic has been one of the most prolific tennis players of our times. Born in Serbia, Djoko has won 17 Grand Slam singles titles, the third-most in history for a male player, five ATP Finals titles, 34 ATP Tour Masters 1000 titles, 14 ATP Tour 500 titles, and has held the number one spot in the ATP rankings for over 280 weeks. Talking about his career in majors, he has won a record eight Australian Open titles, five Wimbledon titles, three US Open titles, and one French Open title. Novak Djokovic and Wife Jelena Challenge Roger Federer, Cristiano Ronaldo, Rafael Nadal and Others to Do a Crazy Stunt (Watch Video Post).

Apart from winning titles and Grand Slams, he has been very open about his personal life and keeps on putting pictures with his family. Djoko's wife Jelena and his kids- Stefan and Tara Djokovic have been internet sensations. As we celebrate his birthday, let's have a look at Djoko's pictures with his family.

We hope you have enjoyed seeing Novak's pictures with his family. If you think we have missed out on any of those super adorable images, then feel free to contributes in the Comments section. We wish Novak Djokovic a very Happy Birthday!