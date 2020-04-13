Novak Djokovic and Wife Jelena Challenge Roger Federer, Cristiano Ronaldo, Rafael Nadal and Others to Do a Crazy Stunt (Watch Video Post)

Novak Djokovic (Photo Credits; Twitter)

With the entire world in lockdown due to the coronavirus pandemic, people have been urged to remain in quarantine in order to prevent the spread of the deadly virus. While being in isolation, sports stars are coming up with unique challenges in order to pass the time and for their fans to enjoy. The latest sportsperson to come up with a new challenge is Serbian tennis superstar Novak Djokovic. Novak Djokovic Takes Up 100-Volley Challenge With Wife Jelena, Posts a Video on Social Media.

The world number one and his Jelena sent Easter wishes to everyone and along with that the couple performed an acro yoga position and challenged several high profile sports personalities around the world to do the same. Twitterati Want Roger Federer & Mirika to Take 100 Volley Challenge, Swiss Ace Responds ‘She Totally Would but Is Social Media Shy’.

‘Jelena Djokovic and I decided to challenge you guys and our @novakfoundation community to try this acro yoga position this week with a partner- spouse, kids, roommate, sibling, parents, coach, whoever you’re staying at home with that‘s up for it. Keep your cores strong and your backs safe. Show us what you’ve got!’ the Serbian captioned his post.

See Post

For this stunt, Novak Djokovic challenged fellow tennis stars Roger Federer, Rafael Nadal and Stefano Sistsipas along with several celebrities around the world which include the likes of Lionel Messi, Cristiano Ronaldo, Will Smith, LeBron James. Tom Brady and Hugh Jackman.

Novak Djokovic is not setting up challenges for other to complete but is also completing the tests put forward by others as the Serbian star recently took Andy Murray’s ‘100-volley- challenge along with wife Jelena and aced it.