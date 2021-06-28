Seventh seed Iga Swiatek opens her Wimbledon 2021 campaign against Taiwan’s Hsieh Su-wei. Swiatek failed to defend her French Open title recently as she lost in quarters and now will be hoping to go the distance at the Wimbledon. Meanwhile, if you are looking for Iga Swiatek vs Hsieh Su-wei live streaming online and live telecast in India, then continue reading. Novak Djokovic vs Jack Draper, Wimbledon 2021 Live Streaming Online: How to Watch Free Live Telecast of Men's Singles Tennis Match in India?

Swiatek has total domination over Su-wei. Previously, Swiatek has met Su-wei once and defeated her 6-1, 6-4 at the French Open last year. The 20-year-old Polish star will be looking to start on a positive note.

What is the Date, Time, Schedule and Venue of Wimbledon 2021 Iga Swiatek vs Hsieh Su-wei Women's Singles First Round Match?

Iga Swiatek vs Hsieh Su-wei's first-round match in Wimbledon 2021 will take place on June 28, 2021 (Monday). The match will be played on Center 1 and will not start anytime before 09:20 pm IST (Indian Standard Time).

Where to Watch the Live Telecast Wimbledon 2021 Iga Swiatek vs Hsieh Su-wei Women's Singles First Round Match? Which TV Channel Will Broadcast it LIVE in India?

Star Sports Network holds the official rights of Wimbledon 2021 broadcast in India. However, it appears that there is no live telecast available for qualifier matches. So, Iga Swiatek vs Hsieh Su-wei Women's singles Round 1 match is unlikely to get the live TV telecast. Fans can still keep a track of Star Sports 2/HD and Star Sports Select 2/HD channels for live telecast.

Where to Watch the Live Streaming of Wimbledon 2021 Iga Swiatek vs Hsieh Su-wei Women's Singles Round 1 Match Online in India?

Fans can log on to Hotstar+ Disney to catch Wimbledon 2021 live streaming online to watch Iga Swiatek vs Hsieh Su-wei match which will be a mouthwatering game. No free live streaming of Wimbledon 2021 is available and users will have to pay a subscription fee.

