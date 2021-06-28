The Wimbledon 2021 is here to enthrall us once again with mouthwatering tennis matches. The first round at the Wimbledon 2021 begins in a while and we have the battle between Novak Djokovic and Jack Draper at the Center Court. In this article, we shall bring to you the live streaming and online telecast details of the game but before that let's have a look at the preview of the match. So the Serbian tennis ace has been in the form of his life. He won the French Open 2021 comprehensively and once again showed his grit. Wimbledon 2021 First Round Draws Out, Serena Williams to Meet Aliaksandra Sasnovich in the First Round.

Novak would definitely have an upper hand over Jack Draper who is a wild card entrant at the Wimbledon 2021. The two have never met each other and thus the head-to-head record stands at 0-0. For Draper, this would be quite an experience as he would be playing against the World Number 1. Surely he can pick a lot from Djoko. Now, let's have a look at the live streaming details of the game below:

What is the Date, Time, Schedule and Venue of Wimbledon 2021 Novak Djokovic vs Jack Draper Men's Singles First Round Match?

Novak Djokovic vs Jack Draper's first-round match in Wimbledon 2021 will take place on June 28, 2021 (Monday). The match will be played on Center Court and will start at 06:00 pm IST (Indian Standard Time).

Where to Watch the Live Telecast Wimbledon 2021 Novak Djokovic vs Jack Draper Men’s Singles First Round Match? Which TV Channel Will Broadcast it LIVE in India?

Star Sports Network holds the official rights of Wimbledon 2021 broadcast in India. However, it appears that there is no live telecast available for qualifier matches. So, Novak Djokovic vs Jack Draper Men's singles Round 1 match is unlikely to get the live TV telecast. Fans can still keep a track of Star Sports 2/HD and Star Sports Select 2/HD channels for live telecast.

Where to Watch the Live Streaming of Wimbledon 2021 Novak Djokovic vs Jack Draper Men’s Singles Round 1 Match Online in India?

Fans can log on to Hotstar+ Disney to catch Wimbledon 2021 live streaming online to watch Novak Djokovic vs Jack Draper match which will be a mouthwatering game. No free live streaming of Wimbledon 2021 is available and users will have to pay a subscription fee.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jun 28, 2021 05:09 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).