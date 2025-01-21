Novak Djokovic and Carlos Alcaraz are set to go up against each other in a men's singles quarterfinal of the Australian Open 2025. The two players have had some memorable matches against each other in recent years and this Australian Open 2025 contest is set to be an addition to that. The Serbian ace have had wins over Nishesh Basavareddy, Jaime Faria, Tomas Machac and Jiri Lehecka en route to the quarterfinals while Carlos Alcaraz's opponents so far have been Alexander Shevchenko, Yoshihito Nishioka, Nuno Borges and Jack Draper. Australian Open 2025: Channel Nine Issues Apology to Novak Djokovic Over Presenter’s Remark That Sparks Interview Boycott.

This contest is set to be the toughest one for both Novak Djokovic and Carlos Alcaraz in Australian Open 2025 and fans can expect the two to put on a show. The Serbian ace is eyeing what would be a record-breaking 25th Grand Slam title while Carlos Alcaraz will look to win the Australian Open for the very first time in his career. Ahead of the quarterfinal showdown, let us take a look at the head-to-head stats and other details.

Novak Djokovic vs Carlos Alcaraz Head-to-Head Record

Novak Djokovic enjoys an advantage over Carlos Alcaraz when it comes to head-to-head records. The two players have faced each other for a total of seven times and Novak Djokovic has emerged victorious on four occasions. Carlos Alcaraz has secured three wins. The last Novak Djokovic vs Carlos Alcaraz clash was at the Paris Olympics 2024 final where the Serbian ace had outplayed the Spaniard to win the elusive gold medal.

When is Novak Djokovic vs Carlos Alcaraz Match in Australian Open 2025? Know Date, Time and Venue

The Novak Djokovic vs Carlos Alcaraz Australian Open 2025 quarterfinal will be played on January 21. The iconic Rod Laver Arena will host the Novak Djokovic vs Carlos Alcaraz match and it will start at an estimated time of 1:30 PM IST (Indian Standard Time).

Novak Djokovic vs Carlos Alcaraz Australian Open 2025 Live Streaming and Telecast Details

Sony Sports Network holds the broadcast rights of Australian Open 2025 in India. Fans can watch the Novak Djokovic vs Carlos Alcaraz Australian Open 2025 match on the Sony Sports Ten 2, Sony Sports Ten 3, Sony Sports Ten 4 and Sony Sports Ten 5 TV channels. For those looking for an online viewing option, SonyLIV is the platform to tune in to as it will provide Novak Djokovic vs Carlos Alcaraz live streaming, but fans will need a subscription for that.

