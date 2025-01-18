Serbian star Danielle Collins won her singles match against Destanee Aiava in front of the Aussie crowd. She claimed that some of them were drunk and were making noises to distract her. After her win over Aiava, Collins was booed by the crowd, but she responded by cupping her ear and blowing kisses towards the crowd. She even kissed her hand and slapped her buttocks on the way to her chair. Her behaviour towards fans was heavily criticised. But Novak Djokovic showed support to Collins and mentioned that he loved her response and he is now her big fan. Australian Open 2025: Carlos Alcaraz, Novak Djokovic and Other Contenders For AO25 Men’s Singles Title.

Novak Djokovic Supports Danielle Collins' 'Criticised' Celebration at Australian Open 2025

Novak Djokovic says he’s a big fan of Danielle Collins after her interaction with Australian Open crowd “I loved her response.. everything she said on & off the court. Big fan of Danielle Collins after that. I was before, but now, big fan. I love it😂” pic.twitter.com/MonyXJmPt2 — The Tennis Letter (@TheTennisLetter) January 17, 2025

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter (X), Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)