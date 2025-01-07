After the end of an exciting 2024 season, Tennis fans are eagerly waiting for the Australian Open 2025. While the qualifiers have started from January 06. the main draws will commence on January, 12 and the tournament will continue till January 26. The first grand slam event of the year will take place in its traditional home of Melbourne. After many veterans retired last season and few new challengers for the title - the event will be an exciting one. Defending Champion Jannik Sinner, Carlos Alcaraz, Emma Raducanu and Other Megastars Start Practice at Melbourne Park Ahead of Australian Open 2025 (See Pics).

Janik Sinner will enter the tournament as defending champion while Carlos Alcaraz and Novak Djokovic are the strong contenders for the title. In the women’s division, Aryna Sabalenka won the Grand Slam for two seasons in a row and is still favorite to win her third Australian Open title. Iga Swiatek will look to get back to a better record on the hard court. For all the details regarding the channel that will be live telecasting the Australian Open 2025 and online platforms in India, scroll below.

How To Watch Live Telecast of Australian Open 2025 in India?

Sony Sports Network is the official broadcaster of the Australian Open in India. So, the Australian Open 2025 matches will be telecast live on Sony Sports SD/HD channels. Australian Open on Christmas Day? Check Out Five Instances When Happy Slam Was Played During Festive Season.

How To Watch Live Streaming of Australian Open 2025 in India?

As Sony Sports holds the broadcast rights of the Australian Open, its OTT platform SonyLIV will provide the live Streaming of the Australian Open 2025. Fans can tune into the Sony LIV app on mobile and Smart TV. Australian Open 2025 live streaming will be available on SonyLIV website as well.

