Rafael Nadal vs Dominic Thiem, Australian Open 2020 Free Live Streaming Online: How to Watch Live Telecast of AUS Open Men’s Singles Quarter-Final Tennis Match?

Rafael Nadal (Photo Credits: Getty Images)

Rafael Nadal vs Dominic Thiem, Australian Open 2020 Quarter-Final Tennis Match Live Streaming Online: Rafael Nadal will face Dominic Thiem in the men's singles quarter-final clash of the Australian Open 2020. The match will be played on January 29 at the Rod Laver Arena in Melbourne. The high-voltage clash is expected to go down the wire and both the players will leave no stones unturned to get the better of each other. On previous occasions, the two ace players have locked horns in 13 games in which the current World No. 1 Nadal won nine matches while four encounters were clinched by Thiem. Meanwhile, if you're looking for the live streaming and telecast details of Rafael Nadal vs Dominic Thiem, you will find it all below. Roger Federer Advances to Semi-Finals of Australian Open 2020, Beats Tennys Sandgren in Five-Set Thriller.

Speaking of both the players’ performances in the previous rounds, the Spanish legend defeated Nick Kyrgios in the fourth-round clash to secure a place in the 41st semi-final of his prolific career. On the other hand, Thiem’s campaign in the tournament has also been quite smooth apart from his second-round clash against Alex Bolt where the Austrian had to go to the fifth set to clinch the match. However, defeating the top-ranked Tennis player will not be easy and the 26-year old needs to be at his very best.

When is Rafael Nadal vs Dominic Thiem Men’s Singles Quarter-Final Match at Australian Open 2020?

The Men’s Singles quarter-final clash between Rafael Nadal and Dominic Thiem in the ongoing Australian Open 2020 will be played at the Rod Laver Arena on January 29, 2020 (Wednesday). The match is expected to start at 2:00 pm (Indian Standard Time).

Rafael Nadal vs Dominic Thiem Men’s Singles Quarter-Final Match Live Telecast

Sony Pictures Network is the official broadcaster of the Australian Open 2020 in India. So, Rafael Nadal vs Dominic Thiem match in the quarter-final of Australian Open will be telecasted on Sony channels. One can switch to Sony Six, Sony Ten 2, Sony Six HD and Sony Ten 2 HD channels to catch the live-action of the high-voltage knock-out game.

Rafael Nadal vs Dominic Thiem Men’s Singles Quarter-Final Match Live Streaming Online

Fans, who are not able to watch the game on television, can switch to online streaming in order to catch the live-action of the game. Rafael Nadal vs Dominic Thiem match in the quarter-final of Australian Open 2020 will be streamed live on SonyLiv, the OTT platform of Sony Pictures Network. Fans also can enjoy the live-action of the knock-out clash on the SonyLiv the official website of Australian Open.

Nadal, who last won a major title in US Open 2019, will be determined to clinch his 20th Grand Slam title and is expected to be at his best in the next game. On the other hand, Thiem, who is chasing his maiden Grand-Slam title, will want to get the better of the Spaniard in order to make a place in the semi-finals.