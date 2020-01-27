Rafael Nadal vs Nick Kyrgios, Australian Open 2020, 4th Round Free Live Streaming Online: How to Watch Live Telecast of Men's Singles Tennis Match?

Rafael Nadal vs Nick Kyrgios. (Photo Credits: PTI/IANS)

Rafael Nadal vs Nick Kyrgios, Australian Open 2020, 4th Round Tennis Match Free Live Streaming Online: Number 1 seed Rafael Nadal will take on temperamental homeboy Nick Kyrgios in the fourth round of the Australian Open 2020. The Spaniard will face the Australian star at a time when talks of rivalry between Nadal and Kyrgios are buzzing, thanks to their recent meetings and utterings by Kyrgios on Nadal. Meanwhile, fans searching for the live streaming of Rafael Nadal vs Nick Kyrgios live streaming and live telecast with match timings in IST (Indian Standard Time) and TV channel details of Australian Open 2020 can scroll down below for more details. Australian Open 2020 Live Streaming & Match Time in IST: How to Watch Free Live Telecast of Tennis Grand Slam on Sony Six and SonyLIV Online in India.

This will be the eighth meeting between Nadal and Kyrgios. The two players have met seven times in the past and Nadal leads the head to head contest marginally by 4-3. Nadal is ranked world no 1 while Kyrgios is ranked no 26. Australian Open 2020 Men's Singles: Djokovic, Nadal, Federer, Daniil Medvedev & Dominic Thiem, 5 Players to Watch Out For in Tennis' First Grand Slam of The Year.

When is Rafael Nadal vs Nick Kyrgios Men’s Singles Fourth Round Match at Australian Open 2020

Rafael Nadal vs Nick Kyrgios men's singles encounter in the fourth round of Australian Open 2020 will be played at the Rod Laver Arena on January 27, 2020 (Monday). The match has a tentative start time of 1.30 PM IST (Indian Standard Time).

Rafael Nadal vs Nick Kyrgios Men’s Singles Fourth Round Match Live Telecast

Rafael Nadal vs Nick Kyrgios match in the fourth round of the ongoing Australian Open 2020 will be telecasted on Sony channels as it is the official broadcaster of 2020 Australian Open in India. Viewers can tune into Sony Six, Sony Ten 2, Sony Six HD and Sony Ten 2 HD channels to catch the live action of men's singles fourth-round clash.

Rafael Nadal vs Nick Kyrgios Men’s Singles Fourth Round Match Live Streaming Online

Rafael Nadal vs Nick Kyrgios match will be streamed live on SonyLiv, the OTT platform of Sony Pictures Network. Viewers can enjoy the live action of men's singles clash in the fourth round of Australian Open on the SonyLiv app as well as on the website.

Rafael Nadal was defeated in the finals of the Australian Open last year by Novak Djokovic. Nadal is eyeing record 20th Grand Slam title but first needs to go past a resurgent Nick Kyrgios in the fourth round. The Spaniard last won this competition in 2009 and since then has reached the finals four times but failed to get his hands on the trophy.